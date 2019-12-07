Now, Ernakulam has 476 fully high-tech schools

As many as 476 government and aided schools in Ernakulam have turned fully hi-tech.

The feat was achieved as part of the ‘hi-tech school - hi-tech lab’ initiative of the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) under the government’s public education protection programme.

Of the 476 schools, 195 are government and 281 aided schools. The project was rolled out for students of Classes 8 to 12 in January last.

KITE officials said as many as 723 schools (292 government and 431 aided) were provided with various equipment and gadgets as part of the hi-tech lab project for students of Classes 1 to 7.

Over 8,500 laptops and 7,150 USB speakers were installed in the schools. As many as 5,100 projectors, 3,400 mounting kits, and 1,900 screens were also given to the schools. The other equipment supplied to the schools include 443 LED televisions, 407 multi-function printers, 431 DSLR cameras, and 476 HD web-cams.

The ₹44.72-crore project was supported by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

Among government schools, Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Perumbavoor, received the highest number of smart equipment. The institution got 48 laptops and 29 projectors. SNHS, Okkal, topped in the aided category with 65 laptops and 45 projectors.

KITES Chief Executive Officer K. Anvar Sadath said teachers in select schools had received specialised training for implementing the hi-tech project.

A ‘Samagra’ portal was launched to provide learning materials in classrooms in digital mode. It also has a bouquet of digital resources in the form of video, animation, pictures, audio and simulations, he added.

Students are exposed to various IT and tech-related devices and systems as part of the project.

Various learning and training activities are carried out through members of Little KITEs (students trained as part of the programme) in the district. Schools have been provided with free software applications that facilitate editing, audio/video mixing, and animation of educational video content prepared by students and teachers using handy-cams.

The laptops and projectors supplied will have comprehensive warranty, which includes battery and power adapter for the laptop and lamp/bulb for the projector. Schools will not have any liability towards maintenance of equipment.