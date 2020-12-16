Now, counting centres in Ernakulam go green

KOCHI

16 December 2020 00:16 IST

After trying out polling booths with a “green theme,” Suchitwa Mission and Haritha Keralam Mission have joined hands to put up “green counting centres” in the district.

Haritha Karma Sena members of local bodies and National Service Scheme volunteers had been drafted in to convert several polling stations into green ones on the polling day on December 10. Following its success, a plan was prepared to have green counting stations at the municipal town hall, Kalamassery, municipal office, Angamaly, Guardian Angels School, Manjummal, and Model Engineering College, Thrikkakara.

Suchitwa Mission and Haritha Keralam Mission coordinators in the district urged everyone to observe green protocol in all the 28 counting centres in Ernakulam district.

