Now, carry your cycle with you on metro

Six stations to provide facility initially

The city’s bicycle lovers can take heart. Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) will now permit commuters to carry their cycles on the metro train.

A communication said that a decision to this effect was taken in the wake of more people taking to use of cycles in the city. There will not be any charge for carrying cycles on the train.

Initially, Kochi metro will permit boarding and alighting with cycles at six stations, namely Changampuzha Park Metro Station, Palarivattom, Town Hall, Ernakulam South, Maharaja’s College and Elamkulam metro stations.

It will be extended to other stations based on passenger turnout and demand. “We have permitted cycles inside the metro to promote end-to-end connectivity with non-motorised mode of transport and also to encourage a healthy lifestyle. People are aware of the importance of fitness and exercise. This will encourage people to use cycles for their daily commute,” said Alkesh Kumar Sharma, managing director of the train service.

Cyclists can use elevators at the station and keep their cycles at either end of the train.

Meanwhile, feeder service for the metro train will now be available between the collectorate at Kakkanad and Kalamassery metro station. The shuttle service will start from Kalamassery Metro Station at 9.30 a.m. and from Kakkanad at 5 p.m.