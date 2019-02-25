Now, a political debate rages on

The fire at the solid waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram has triggered a political debate in the city with two legislators alleging the involvement of some groups with vested interests in the incident.

K.V. Thomas, MP, and P.T. Thomas, MLA, have demanded a comprehensive inquiry into the incident as they suspected that the plastic waste was set on fire by some miscreants.

On Friday, fire broke out simultaneously from from four parts of the waste heap, which was suspicious, said the two legislators.

A few interest groups were working against the solid waste treatment plant since its inception.

Real estate value

A section of the realtors and builders were against the plant. The real estate value of the holdings in the area had gone up significantly after the SmartCity and Infopark became operational. Once the plant was shut down, the properties located in the area would fetch a better price. There was every reason to suspect the involvement of those sections in the fire, they alleged.

The MLA also suspected the involvement of the “transport mafia” that was involved in collection and transportation of waste from different parts of the city to the plant site. He questioned whether fire incidents reported in different parts of the district were part of deliberate attempts to divert the attention of people from the serious issues faced by the State.

The MP urged the State government and the Health Department to provide necessary medical support for the people affected by the smoke from the Brahmapuram plant.

‘Failure of civic body’

On Saturday, C.N. Mohanan, the district secretary of the CPI (M), had demanded the resignation of the Mayor for failing to manage the waste treatment plant. The LDF district committee has decided to take out a protest march to the city corporation office on Monday against the fire incidents and the failure of the civic administration in handling the city waste.

Mayor Soumini Jain had announced the decision of the civic body to approach the State government for a comprehensive inquiry into the incidents after the LDF councillors stalled the budget session of the corporation. The decision to approach the government was taken after a conciliatory meeting convened by the Mayor.