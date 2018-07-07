Now, a ‘green channel’ for researchers at M.G. varsity

A ‘green channel’ will soon help researchers under Mahatma Gandhi University departments overcome bureaucratic delays in getting multiple clearances while working on major and minor projects supported by various funding agencies.

The unique initiative is part of the varsity’s latest decision to scale up research activities in its departments. The single window will cut cumbersome processes and do away with hierarchy in getting the green signal for various aspects related to research projects, including release of funds sanctioned by agencies.

“The green channel will be a section exclusively dealing with all aspects of research projects earned by the researchers in various university departments. The objective is to speed up implementation of various research projects by easing procedural delays,” said Syndicate member R. Pragash.

At present, a request seeking release of funds or administrative sanction related to a research project has to go through at least eight levels of hierarchy before it reaches the Vice Chancellor or the Syndicate for final approval. With the single window mechanism, there will be only one bureaucratic point for researchers. The files will go directly from there to the approving authority.

Mr. Pragash said the varsity had decided to provide starter grants to exceptional researchers. The varsity has given its nod for providing scholarship to exceptional science talents in its departments to pursue research. The initiative is part of the recommendation to scale up research and learning in basic sciences. The assistance is expected to attract more researchers in taking up projects in various areas related to basis sciences.

The research upgrade project has also envisaged starting exchange programmes for its researchers with research institutions and varsities abroad. The varsity would provide financial assistance to its researchers as part of the exchange programmes, he added.