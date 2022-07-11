Notification to acquire land for widening Thammanam-Pullepady road in a week

Widening expected to augment east-west connectivity in Kochi

The Thammanam-Pullepady road does not even have two-lane width in most parts. | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

Close on the heels of the government issuing a notification of the Public Works Department (PWD) taking over Thammanam-Pullepady road from the Kochi Corporation for widening and extending it to M.G. Road and NH bypass, a notification permitting the Revenue department to start acquisition of approximately 9 acres for the project is expected to be issued in a week’s time.

Eighty-four landowners had surrendered 163 are of land in Ernakulam, Elamkulam and Poonithura villages free of cost to the Corporation over the past over two decades to widen the Thammanam-Pullepady road as a four-lane stretch. This is besides the 54 ares that the civic body acquired from 45 landowners.

With a decision being taken to further extend the road to Padma Junction on M.G. Road and to Chakkaraparambu on NH bypass, the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) had earlier this year sanctioned ₹93.89 crore to acquire more land to widen the road into a four-lane corridor. Once developed, the three-km road will considerably augment the much-needed east-west connectivity in Kochi, by running parallel to S.A. Road and Banerjee Road.

Directions to begin preparatory works for the land acquisition were issued at a meeting that was held recently to review four major projects. The State government had entrusted the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) with the task of developing the busy but largely narrow road which does not even have two-lane width in most parts. The Revenue department has been waiting for a Government Order to begin the land acquisition process.

It was further decided to direct the KRFB to ready an estimate to repair the road, since undulations abound all along the stretch. Even worse, neither the Kochi Corporation nor the PWD intervened, although accidents became commonplace after paver blocks gave away months ago in the Thammanam-Karnakodam corridor.

Officials of the Corporation, KRFB and Revenue had done joint inspection of the M.G. Road-Thammanam-NH Bypass stretch and completed the peg-marking work in areas falling under Ernakulam and Elamkulam villages. The work in Poonithura village will be completed in another fortnight.

District Collector Jafar Malik, Hibi Eden, MP, and officials of Revenue department, Kochi Corporation, Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala Limited, Irrigation department and Goshree Islands Development Authority attended the review meeting. The progress of the preparatory works will be reviewed in a meeting that will be convened after a month.