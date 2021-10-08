Notification readied to hand over Thammanam-Pullepady Road to PWD

DPR prepared by PWD may be revised

The Kochi Corporation has published a draft notification handing over Thammanam-Pullepady Road to the Public Works Department (PWD), after readying a list of plots that were surrendered free of cost for widening the road into a four-lane corridor and plots that were acquired after paying compensation. Along with the widening, the road will be extended to Padma Junction on M.G. Road and to Chakkaraparambu on NH Bypass.

The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) is expected to release funds to the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB),the implementing agency which will develop the road, once the final notification handing over the stretch to the PWD is ready. The PWD’s design wing had readied the detailed project report (DPR) for the widening and extension of the 4-km road. It might be revised, considering the need for a flyover that has been proposed at Kathrikadavu Junction, it is learnt.

There were two main obstacles to availing KIIFB funds — the first, the Corporation not formally handing over the road to the PWD, and, the second, the delay in finalising the DPR.

Taking note of this, Mayor M. Anilkumar held talks with the then District Collector S. Suhas and steps were taken to ready the DPR. It was followed by a site visit by Mr. Anilkumar, MP Hibi Eden, MLA T.J. Vinod, and District Collector Jafar Malik.