Notices served on 38 eateries in Ernakulam

Failure to comply with food safety norms

The Food Safety department issued notices to 38 eateries in Ernakulam district for failure to comply with food safety norms, as part of the State-wide raids on Saturday following the death of a 16-year-old girl in Kasaragod after consuming shawarma on May 1.

Over 120 eateries were raided, and they included units selling chicken-based snacks and dishes. Compounding notices were served on 20 eateries, said Alex K. Isaac, Assistant Commissioner of Food Safety, Ernakulam.

The erring units were found storing meat in violation of safety standards. Meat was found stored in unhygienic conditions. Traders had also sourced meat from shops that lacked licence to operate. Four eateries were found being run without licence. They were closed immediately. They can be opened only after getting necessary clearances from the agencies concerned.

Two squads were pressed into service for inspection of eateries.