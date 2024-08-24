Notices can be sent by WhatsApp to evasive parties, says rights panel

The Ernakulam Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has held that all possible avenues, including social media platforms like WhatsApp, could be explored to deliver notices to parties who deliberately avoid accepting notices to escape legal action.

The order was issued on a petition by one Aleena Nelson of Thrissur who alleged cheating in her online transaction with a boutique. The petitioner had sought permission to deliver the notice to the owner of the boutique in Kochi by WhatsApp.

The petitioner had paid ₹1,400 through Google Pay for a kurta and dupatta ordered through the boutique’s Instagram page. However, the product was reportedly not delivered. Repeated efforts to contact the opposite party failed. Attempts to resolve the issue in person also proved futile. Subsequently, the customer petitioned the Commission demanding compensation for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

The Commission’s notice to the opposite party was returned on the grounds that there was no such person. It was then that the petitioner sought the permission of the Commission to deliver the notice by WhatsApp.

The panel also cited the Supreme Court order to adopt more efficient and cost-effective methods instead of conventional methods like registered post, courier, and newspaper advertisements. Section 65 of the Consumer Protection Act also permitted delivery of notice through electronic medium, the Commission noted.

