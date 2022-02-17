Notice to dismantle unlicensed Chinese fishing nets in Kumbalanghi, Kannamaly backwaters

February 17, 2022 19:52 IST

Structures found hampering movement of vessels in inland waterways

Notices have been served on more than a hundred owners of unlicensed Chinese fishing nets in backwaters off the coast of Kumbalanghi and Kannamaly areas after the nets were found hampering the movement of vessels in the inland waterways. Fisheries department sources said the Chinese net owners had been served a seven-day notice before the nets were dismantled. It is learnt that the nets will be taken down by the first week of March.

By a rough estimate, 200 to 250 illegal or unlicensed fishing nets in the Kumbalanghi-Kannamaly and Kallancherry backwaters need to be dismantled immediately. They needed to be dismantled to make the movement of small vessels smooth for inland transport and for the viability of fishing activities for those who depended on the Chinese nets for a living, said Deepu Kunjikutty, member of the Ernakulam district panchayat from Palluruthy.

Advertising

Advertising

He said more fishing nets were being set up in the backwaters, mostly by those who had other means of livelihood, including government jobs. The Chinese nets were permitted for those who had no other means of making a living, he added.

It had been stipulated that the nets should not be set up beyond 100 metres from the shore, but they are being set up in the middle of the backwaters, he alleged. With the backwaters getting more polluted, people were forced to place the nets deeper into the waters, he said. The lack of dredging and the need to remove the sledge from the backwaters have resulted in the coastal waters losing their depth, and making them unsuitable for setting up Chinese nets.

Fisheries department sources said a survey of the backwaters in Palluruthy, Kumbalanghi and Kannamaly areas had revealed that there were between 1,800 and 2,000 Chinese nets that needed to be dismantled as they were not licensed.

Fishers’ unions have repeatedly called for taking those violating the rules to task and emphasised the need to dismantle the unlicensed nets.