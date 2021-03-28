Nothing wrong in supplying essentials to people, says Pinarayi

Kochi

28 March 2021 01:55 IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Saturday that the Opposition was out to make sure that nothing good happened to the State and its people.

While Vishu and Easter festivities are in April, the Leader of the Opposition is asking why the free supply of essentials (kits) was being made, the Chief Minister said. He was addressing an election rally at Malikampedika in the Kalamassery constituency.

There is nothing wrong in the distribution of essentials when festive days come close together, he said and pointed out that essentials were supplied to all people without discrimination.

He also said that the LDF government had finalised plans that would make the future of Kerala secure, and that the State’s achievements were a victory for its people.

Mr. Vijayan also said that the government gave active support to start-ups. There were just 300 start-ups in 2016, and the number has risen to 4,000 now, he claimed. He added that the LIFE Mission scheme had benefited 2.5 lakh people.