Nothing wrong in inducting P. Sasi on State committee: Kodiyeri

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, the newly-elected State secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), on Friday said there was nothing wrong in inducting P. Sasi, who was expelled from the party in 2011 over allegations of sexual misconduct, on the State committee.

“It is a right message as he was given the consideration given to all [those who had corrected their mistakes],” he told mediapersons in response to a question whether the inclusion of Mr. Sasi would give a wrong message at a time when the party was turning eloquent about women safety and upliftment.

Mr. Balakrishnan claimed that Mr. Sasi was expelled from the party for violating the party guidelines. A strongman of the party in Kannur, Mr. Sasi was reinducted into the branch committee in 2018.

On the non-inclusion of senior leader P. Jayarajan on the State committee or secretariat, Mr. Balakrishnan said “not everyone could be included”.

On whether former minister G. Sudhakaran, who was removed from the State committee, would be given a new role, the State secretary said all senior leaders, who were exempted in view of the age limit of 75 years, would get new responsibilities.

Mr. Balakrishnan said the State conference of the party signalled a new beginning devoid of any sectarianism as evident in the selection of the State secretariat at the State meet itself. “It has been done at the State conference after a gap of 40 years,” he said.

Mr. Balakrishnan said the party planned to hold sessions for its members in May and June to explain about the importance of the ‘Nava Keralam’ vision document approved at the State conference. Within six months, the State committee would approve a document elaborating on the need to enhance the party’s intervention in the cultural sphere, he said.