Nothing much to cheer about in Budget for Cusat, Sanskrit varsity

February 03, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - KOCHI

There is nothing much to cheer about in the State Budget for the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) and the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady.

The Budget document does not mention proposals for setting up new centres suggested by both the varsities. The sole mention about Cusat is under the head of ‘Mariculture Development’. The varsity is expected to provide research and development support to the proposed plan to set up model cages that are submerged in water for aqua farming, with the active participation of fishermen in suitable areas. The Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos), Panangad, and Central and State institutions in the fisheries sector will also provide their expertise for the project, which has an outlay of ₹9 crore.

Cusat had proposed new centres in niche areas, including sensor system technology, forensic science, climate information services, and cognitive computing. The Sanskrit varsity had sought support for its academic initiatives under the Institutional Development Programme. While the proposals submitted by both the universities had failed to find mention, the Finance Minister earmarked funds for new centres proposed by Kannur University.

The only relief for Cusat is the decision to set apart ₹10 crore towards the short-term fellowship to be launched to support travel and living expenses of 100 researchers (across State Universities) who obtain assignments in the world’s top 200 universities annually. The proposal had found place in the wish list submitted by the authorities before the government.

The varsities hope to seek a slice of the pie of the special Plan proposed in 2023-24 to help universities and higher education institutions achieve greater excellence, with an outlay of ₹816.79 crore.