Nothing much to cheer about for UDF in Ernakulam

Kochi

17 December 2020 01:48 IST

Scars left by rival fronts in its strongholds will take a while to heal

The hat-trick win in the Ernakulam District Panchayat and victory in majority of municipalities saved the face of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Ernakulam amid the State-wide drub, even as the scars left by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on its citadels in the Kochi Corporation will take a long time to heal.

The Congress-led UDF will have much to ponder over the serious setback in the battle for the corporation after the resurgent Left front dashed its hopes of scoring a hat-trick win. A lower voter turnout and the anti-incumbency factor combined with internal squabbles seemed to have turned the tide against the UDF, as its prominent leaders, including Mayor hopefuls N. Venugopal and K.R. Premakumar, failed to pass the electoral test.

Despite ending the 10-year UDF rule in the corporation, the LDF could not cross the half-way mark of 38 after it lost some divisions in which it had hoped for an easy win. The CPI(M) district leadership made it clear that it would do some serious analysis of the lacklustre performance in municipalities, as the front could win only three against the six it had won in 2015.

In the Ernakulam District Panchayat, the LDF’s report card registered a dip, as it could win only seven against the 11 in 2015. “The opposition at the grama panchayat level may have reflected in the poll outcome for the block and district panchayat,” said CPI(M) district secretary C.N. Mohanan.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) emerged the dark horse this time, as it improved its performance in the corporation and municipalities, even though it failed to open account in the district panchayat. It managed to wrest control of three sitting seats of the Congress in Aluva while opening accounts in Kalamassery and Angamaly. “We are the principal opposition again in Thripunithura. The seat share in municipalities like Aluva, North Paravur, Eloor, and Perumbavoor has gone up compared to 2015,” said BJP district president S. Jayakrishnan.

The rebel menace faced by both the UDF and the LDF had a cascading effect on the final verdict this time compared to the scenario in the previous elections. Besides, the Twenty20 juggernaut crushing its prospects, the rebels too delivered a blow to the rival fronts across grama panchayats and municipalities.