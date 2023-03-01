Noted theatre artiste Chowara Basheer passes away

March 01, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - KOCHI

Chowara Basheer, 62, noted theatre artiste, died here on Wednesday.

The death occurred at his residence at Chowara, near Aluva. He was ailing for the past few days. In a career spanning over four decades, he was a regular face in nearly 14 professional dramas staged in several places for long. Some of the troupes that he associated with include Manishada, Pournami, Kalady Theatres, and Prabhat Theatres.

He started his career at the Kalamassery unit of Hindustan Machine Tools at the age of 18, in 1979. He had joined drama troupes during the 1980-81 period, and there was a period in which his job was at risk owing to his passion for theatre. He played the lead role in popular plays including Sreemoolanagaram Mohan’s “Ashtabandham” and Nellikode Bhaskaran’s “Azhimukham”. He had worked alongside Yavanika Gopalakrishnan, Francis T. Mavelikkara, Beatrice Paul, Surasi, P.M Taj, and Indukumar.

