Noted scientist bags award for contributions in science literature in Malayalam

M.P. Parameswaran, noted scientist and writer, has been selected for the Dr. Pradeepan Pampirikunnu Memorial Award for Malayalam language instituted by the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit.

He has made several contributions as an atomic scientist, besides playing a key role to popularise science through his writings. He has also actively participated in the construction of technical words and publication of academic textbooks. Mr. Parameswaran was selected for the award in view of his immense contributions towards science literature in Malayalam, according to an official release issued by the university.

The award, which comprises of a purse of 10,000 and citation, will be presented to him on November 10.