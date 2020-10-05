Not many takers for QR code-based visitor registration system in Ernakulam

KOCHI

05 October 2020 01:20 IST

Most commercial establishments in district continue to use handwritten registers

While a QR code-based visitors’ registration system is available on the State government’s COVID-19 Jagratha portal as an alternative to the manual recording of visitor details at shops and other establishments to help with tracing contacts of patients, most commercial establishments in the district continue to use handwritten registers.

The shop or establishment will have to be registered on the Jagratha portal to get a specific QR code generated. A copy of the code can then be placed at the entry.

Scanning the QR code on entry redirects the customer to the Jagratha portal, where they are required to enter name, phone number, address and the local body limits in which they stay. Some establishments like a large supermarket chain with a few branches across the district have both the QR code displayed and a register where customer details are manually entered by the guard at the entrance. The QR code system relies on the customer entering all details into the portal themselves.

The manager of a supermarket in the Ernakulam South area said they had retained the manual register system. “We have customers who might not possess a smartphone. A QR code system is not entirely practical,” he said.

Staff at a bakery at Thykoodam and a clothing store near Kadavanthra also said that customer contact details were being collected manually. Since they were only allowing a limited number of customers into the store at a time, recording their details manually was not a hassle, the manager at the clothing store said.

A senior health official in the district, however, remained sceptical about the use of such a system. “In the contact tracing process, factors like how close somebody was to a patient, whether they were both wearing masks, and the amount of time the two people might have spent in contact, are important. Entering a shop or establishment need not make somebody a contact and collecting all that information might not really be useful,” he said.

A directive from the Health and Family Welfare Department had, last month, suggested that the QR code system be implemented in establishments functioning under the department. The directive had noted that the system could be implemented in government institutions and other establishments.

The district chapter of the Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association had organised its own QR code-based system that was in use in about 90% of the 3,500-odd restaurants part of the association for over a month now, said Azeez Musa, president of the Ernakulam chapter. The data was stored on the association’s server, but they had not had any reason to retrieve it so far, he added.