Not impressed by mobility option, Ukraine-returned students prefer to complete education in India

Shyam Kumar and Ashkar seem not elated by the news that the National Medical Commission has agreed to recognise the academic mobility programme offered by Ukraine to allow foreign students to relocate to universities in other countries and complete their studies.

"I may have to raise around 6 to 7 lakh within 15 days, if I want to opt for the academic mobility option," said Mr. Shyam, who is entering his sixth year of study at the Odessa National Medical University in Ukraine. "It's an impossible task for aspirants, who had already availed huge loans for undertaking a medical programme abroad. Moreover, the options are limited as my university has offered mobility outside Ukraine to Georgia alone," Mr. Shyam said.

Ashkar, whose sixth-year classes will start on September 15, is equally worried about the future. "Opting for mobility is expensive. A student will have to shell out an additional 2 lakh as tuition fees in a foreign university offering such an option compared to the current fee rate in a university in Ukraine. The expenses would further go up as we may have to meet the expenses for food and accommodation," Mr. Ashkar said.

The parents continue to remain anxious as they pointed out that piecemeal solutions would not resolve the uncertainty faced by Indian students, who had left the war-torn Ukraine in March.

P.V Biju, whose daughter Anitta Rose is a third-year student of Lviv National Medical University, said that parents are awaiting a favourable decision from the Supreme Court on their plea to permit the students to complete their medical education in India.

"Nothing else would guarantee a bright future for the young aspirants, who have been suffering a lot mentally after they were evacuated from Ukraine," he said.