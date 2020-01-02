Not enough KWA hydrants, say water tanker owners

District Collector S. Suhas held a meeting with water tanker owners association here on Wednesday on Operation Pure Water initiative.

It was decided at the meeting that water meant for supply through tankers could be collected only from Kerala Water Authority hydrants, and operators were given 15 days to implement the order.

For the record, the Assembly Committee on Petitions had ordered that water tankers be colour-coded in accordance with a High Court directive, besides ensuring ethoxylated polyethiemine (EPI) coating inside the tanker. Moreover, each tanker has to be registered separately. Water tanker owners told the Collector that the KWA did not have enough hydrants to meet the requirements of the city.

The meeting discussed issues such as increasing the number of hydrants, separate registration of tankers supplying drinking water and those providing water for construction purposes, fixing the price of water, formation of a sub-committee for efficient supply of water, setting up hydrants at Maradu and Aluva plants for round-the-clock water supply, collection of water from public sector bodies like FACT, and obtaining permission to collect water from wells for construction purposes. The Collector ordered water tanker owners to ensure colour coding is in place. He also deployed a KWA official to handle the issues at the District Emergency Management Centre. Yet another meeting will be held on Friday.

ADM Chandrasekharan Nair, and Deputy Collector S. Shajahan were present at the meeting.