Nostalgia, good food share stage at Saras Mela in Kochi

December 23, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - KOCHI

Good food shared the stage with nostalgia at the ongoing National Saras Mela, which also features a section, ‘India on a Platter’.

Kabeer B. Harun, the first Kudumbashree Mission coordinator in Ernakulam, spoke at the nostalgia session, and recalled how the Mission acquired a shape and sharpened its objectives to achieve its status as a programme being emulated by other States.

Former coordinators, including K.K. Ravi, shared their experiences of being part of the Mission that succeeded not only in making great entrepreneurs out of women, but also helped them become independent and self-reliant in their own way.

The Indian Food Court from Café Kudumbashree turned out to be a great hit among visitors to the mela, said district Mission coordinator T.M. Regina. There are 39 food stalls at the mela. Entrepreneurs from 12 States, including Kerala, are participating in the food court. There were representatives from all districts in Kerala, including those from tribal communities, said Ms. Regina.

There are over 25 types of biryanis, 150 fruit juices, and around 200 sweet preparations. The food court has been arranged in such a way that around 600 people can be accommodated at the stalls at a time.