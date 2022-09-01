Norwegian fellowship for Cusat students

Youth to meet eminent professors from NTNU, besides visiting cutting edge research labs

Special Correspondent Kochi
September 01, 2022 17:52 IST

A research scholar and two postgraduate students of the Department of Computer Science at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) have won a visiting fellowship from the Norway Research Council.

They include Lijin P., Research Scholar of Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision Lab, Department of Computer Science; Dev Narayan, and Fayaz Rahman, first year students of M.Sc. (five-year integrated) Computer Science (Artificial Intelligence and Data Science) programme.

They will get an opportunity to spend two months at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU). Lijin, a native of Malappuram, has won 4 lakh as fellowship while Dev (Thrissur) and Fayaz (Palakkad) will receive 2 lakh each as fellowship.

The fellowship is a component of a project titled International Network for Image-based Diagnosis under the International Partnership (INTPART) programme by NTNU and Cusat, according to an official communication.

The selected youth will get a chance to meet eminent professors and scholars from NTNU, besides visiting the university's cutting edge research labs. They will be part of joint scientific collaborations in the field of medical image analysis.

A group of professors and research scholars from NTNU will visit Cusat in December 2022 to participate in an international workshop as part of the exchange programme. The purpose of this exchange programme is to raise the profile of artificial intelligence in healthcare imaging education and research, improve its quality, and establish a global network of academic institutions with expertise in sharing and exchanging research and knowledge in these areas, it said.

