North Paravur to come alive with cultural extravaganza from November 28

November 26, 2022 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The 33rd edition of the Ernakulam Revenue District School Kalolsavam to see over 8,000 youngsters showcase their artistic and literary skills

The Hindu Bureau

Around 8,000 students will showcase their artistic and literary skills at the Ernakulam Revenue District School Kalolsavam beginning in North Paravur on November 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 33rd edition of the district fest is being held after a gap of two years following the pandemic crisis. Nearly 2,000 teachers and team managers will accompany the participants in the five-day fest concluding on December 2.

Registration for the events will begin at SNM B.Ed College at Moothakunnam on November 27. Honey G. Alexander, Deputy Director of Education, Ernakulam, will hoist the flag at SN Higher Secondary School, Moothakunnam, on November 28.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve will inaugurate the festival logo on November 29. Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, who represents North Paravur in the Assembly, will preside over the function. Aryan Vinod, who won the prize for designing the festival logo, will be felicitated on the occasion.

Around 300 competitions in various categories will be held as part of the Kalolsavam to be held at 15 venues. The Sanskrit fest will be held at the Alumni Association Hall of SNM Institute of Management and Technology, Moothakunnam. The fest will be held in compliance with the green protocol, according to organisers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US