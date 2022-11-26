North Paravur to come alive with cultural extravaganza from November 28

November 26, 2022 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - KOCHI

Around 8,000 students will showcase their artistic and literary skills at the Ernakulam Revenue District School Kalolsavam beginning in North Paravur on November 28.

The 33rd edition of the district fest is being held after a gap of two years following the pandemic crisis. Nearly 2,000 teachers and team managers will accompany the participants in the five-day fest concluding on December 2.

Registration for the events will begin at SNM B.Ed College at Moothakunnam on November 27. Honey G. Alexander, Deputy Director of Education, Ernakulam, will hoist the flag at SN Higher Secondary School, Moothakunnam, on November 28.

Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve will inaugurate the festival logo on November 29. Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, who represents North Paravur in the Assembly, will preside over the function. Aryan Vinod, who won the prize for designing the festival logo, will be felicitated on the occasion.

Around 300 competitions in various categories will be held as part of the Kalolsavam to be held at 15 venues. The Sanskrit fest will be held at the Alumni Association Hall of SNM Institute of Management and Technology, Moothakunnam. The fest will be held in compliance with the green protocol, according to organisers.