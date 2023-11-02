ADVERTISEMENT

North Paravur sub-district leads in science fest

November 02, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Around 3,000 students from various educational sub-districts are attending the Ernakulam District Science Fest. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

North Paravur educational sub-district is leading the overall point tally at the Ernakulam District Science Fest that began here on Thursday.

It secured 800 points when the results were compiled around 7 p.m. Aluva was at the second place with 719 points followed by Ernakulam (688) and Angamaly (682).

In the school-level overall tally, St. Augustine’s Girls HSS, Muvattupuzha, was leading the table with 196 points. St. Augustine’s Girls HSS, Kothamangalam, was at second place with 155 points. St. Antony’s HSS, Kacheripady, was at third position (143) followed by SNMHSS, Moothakunnam (140).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Maths fest, Mattancherry educational sub-district was leading the point table with 125 points followed by Angamaly (124). Aluva was at the third position (116).

Muvattupuzha was leading the point table in the Social Science fest with 58 points followed by Ernakulam (43) and Perumbavoor (43). In the work experience fair, North Paravur was leading with 627 points followed by Angamaly (542) and Mattancherry (514).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US