North Paravur sub-district leads in science fest

North Paravur educational sub-district is leading the overall point tally at the Ernakulam District Science Fest that began here on Thursday.

It secured 800 points when the results were compiled around 7 p.m. Aluva was at the second place with 719 points followed by Ernakulam (688) and Angamaly (682).

In the school-level overall tally, St. Augustine’s Girls HSS, Muvattupuzha, was leading the table with 196 points. St. Augustine’s Girls HSS, Kothamangalam, was at second place with 155 points. St. Antony’s HSS, Kacheripady, was at third position (143) followed by SNMHSS, Moothakunnam (140).

In the Maths fest, Mattancherry educational sub-district was leading the point table with 125 points followed by Angamaly (124). Aluva was at the third position (116).

Muvattupuzha was leading the point table in the Social Science fest with 58 points followed by Ernakulam (43) and Perumbavoor (43). In the work experience fair, North Paravur was leading with 627 points followed by Angamaly (542) and Mattancherry (514).