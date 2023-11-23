ADVERTISEMENT

North Paravur school student winner of Kathakali music for second consecutive year

November 23, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

C.S. Zayan Ahamed, who won in Kathakali music category at Ernakulam Revenue District School Kalolsavam.

When the winner of Kathakali music was announced at the latest edition of the Ernakulam Revenue District School Kalolsavam being held at Piravom on Thursday, a sense of déjà vu swept through C.S. Zayan Ahamed, a Class 10 student of Sree Narayana Higher Secondary School, North Paravur.

For, this was the second consecutive time that the youngster from Manjali was bagging the award in the event. The victory was another tribute to his mother Mubeena who died a few years back.

Zayan learnt Kathakali music under Kalamandalam Sreejith P. Kumar. He recited a ‘padham’ from the fourth day of Nalacharitham in the competition. For Zayan who has been learning classical music from the age of 8, the victory was yet another reaffirmation of his passion for music.

