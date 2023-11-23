North Paravur municipality’s attempt to reverse decision to sanction funds for Navakerala Sadas fails

November 23, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The North Paravur municipality’s attempt to reverse its decision to allocate ₹1 lakh for organising the State government’s Navakerala Sadas failed amidst dramatic scenes as the municipal secretary transferred the fund citing a government order.

The Congress-led governing committee had convened an emergency council meeting on short notice with the sole agenda of reversing the decision on Thursday. In the 29-member council, 15 UDF councillors supported the move to reverse the decision while the 10 LDF councillors along with an Independent councillor opposed it. Three BJP councillors staged a walkout.

Shortly after the council meeting, the UDF councillors laid siege to the secretary’s office and forcibly took away the file containing the cheque for ₹1 lakh. However, the ruling party was forced to return the file following police intervention. The secretary eventually transferred the amount online. Municipal staff also protested against cornering the secretary over the matter.

The emergency council was convened after Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan in a press meet held in Aluva on Wednesday warned of dire consequences if any Congress-ruled local bodies allocated funds to Navakerala Sadas after it was pointed out how the local body ruled by the Congress in his own constituency had sanctioned funds.

The Congress-dominated development standing committee had unanimously approved the allocation of ₹1 lakh for Navakerala Sadas on November 4 based on a government order asking panchayats and municipalities to contribute ₹50,000 and ₹1 lakh respectively for the event. The decision was further approved unanimously by the council on November 13 and it was forwarded to the District Planning Committee (DPC) as part of project revision.

“The fund was initially sanctioned in the development standing committee meeting after the secretary insisted that it was mandatory to include it in project revision,” said municipal vice chairman M.J. Raju. But, the Opposition LDF shot down the argument dubbing it as passing the buck after being intimidated by Mr. Satheesan.

“It was passed unanimously both in the development standing committee and the council both of which is dominated by the Congress. After Mr. Satheesan’s press conference, the Congress leaders in the municipal leadership panicked and the emergency council was convened without even a 24-hour notice, which has been the precedent. They literally tried to save their faces by putting the blame on the secretary, notwithstanding the technical hurdles involved in reversing a unanimous council decision” said T.V. Nithin, Opposition leader in the municipality.

It is pointed out that the government order asking local bodies for allocation of funds empowered either the council or the secretary to sanction the fund. The secretary being a government servant was duty-bound to comply since even the council decision did not override the government order.