North Paravur municipality opposes prior payment for ambulance services at taluk hospital

July 21, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The North Paravur municipal authorities have opposed a directive by the superintendent of Government Taluk Hospital that prior payment should be made by bystanders or family members of patients before availing ambulance services.

The hospital authorities had issued the order following the death of a 72-year-old woman of North Paravur on July 11. The family members of Asma of Kaithakkal Veedu, Neendoor, had alleged that she died owing to the delay on the part of the ambulance driver at the hospital in shifting her to General Hospital, Ernakulam. The driver, who was placed on suspension pending inquiry by the Health department, had allegedly refused to operate the vehicle without receiving the ambulance charge of ₹900. Asma died a few minutes after reaching the General Hospital.

North Paravur municipal chairman M.J. Raju said he had personally removed the directive issued by the hospital authorities stating that prior payment of fee was required to avail the ambulance services. The public had also opposed the decision, which was taken without consulting the municipality authorities, he said. The municipality has called for action against the hospital authorities responsible for the decision. The chairman said the issue would be discussed at the meeting of the hospital management committee. The council would also discuss the complaint submitted by the relatives of the deceased, he said.

A preliminary report by the superintendent of the taluk hospital had stated that there was delay on the part of the ambulance driver in shifting the patient to the General Hospital. It had given a clean chit to the hospital staff in the emergency wing while pointing out that they had provided timely care to the patient.