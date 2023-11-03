ADVERTISEMENT

North Paravur lifts overall title at Ernakulam school science fest

November 03, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

North Paravur educational sub-district won the overall championship at the Ernakulam District School Science Fest that concluded here on Friday.

It won 1,249 points to lift the title. Angamaly educational sub-district emerged the runner-up with 1,048 points followed by Ernakulam educational sub-district at the third place (1,025). Aluva was at the fourth position (1,014), while Kothamangalam was placed at the fifth place (977).

In the school-level overall tally, St. Augustine’s Girls HSS, Muvattupuzha, topped the point table, with 378 points. St. Augustine’s Girls HSS, Kothamangalam, came second (268) followed by Sree Narayana HSS, North Paravur (240).

In the work experience fest, North Paravur educational sub-district came first with 704 points followed by Angamaly (589) and Kothamangalam (545). Mattancherry and Aluva educational sub-districts were placed at the fourth and fifth positions, with 530 and 528 points respectively.

In the Social Science fest, Muvattupuzha and Ernakulam educational sub-districts were tied at the first position, with 114 points each. North Paravur and Aluva educational sub-districts were tied at the second place, with 96 points while Perumbavoor was placed third (91).

North Paravur emerged first in the Maths fest, with 241 points followed by Muvattupuzha (236). Aluva and Kothamangalam were tied for the third spot, with 213 points. Hibi Eden, MP, distributed prizes to the winners.

