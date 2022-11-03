North Paravur educational sub-district lifts overall championship at Ernakulam district science fest

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
November 03, 2022 20:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The team of St. Augustine’s Girls Higher Secondary School, Muvattupuzha, that emerged first at the school level in the Ernakulam Revenue District Science Fest that concluded in Muvattupuzha on Thursday. 

ADVERTISEMENT

North Paravur educational sub-district won the overall championship at the Ernakulam Revenue District Science Fest that concluded at Muvattupuzha on Thursday.

Schools under the North Paravur sub-district bagged a total of 962 points to win the title. Kothamangalam educational sub-district emerged second with 873 points. Ernakulam sub-district came third with 870 points.

In the school category, St. Augustine’s Girls Higher Secondary School, Muvattupuzha came first in the overall points tally with 273 points while St. Augustine’s Girls Higher Secondary School, Kothamangalam, emerged runner-up with 263 points.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The science fest was held for science, social science, maths, work experience and IT categories. In the maths fair, North Paravur educational sub-district emerged first with 244 points followed by Muvattupuzha (239 points) and Ernakulam (229 points). North Paravur came first (482 points) in the work experience fair followed by Angamaly (442 points) and Kothamangalam (421 points) in the second and third positions respectively.

The young talents showcased various innovative exhibits and models at the fair held in six venues in Muvattupuzha. These included models based on Artificial Intelligence, green energy, and automatic sensors. The vocational expo held as part of the event also witnessed interesting products in the areas of agriculture and dairy farming.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app