Norms thrown to the winds

Failure in adhering to norms fixed by the Indian Roads Congress (IRC) and the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) led to the Palarivattom flyover suffering cracks and other damage within months of its commissioning, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has found.

A faulty design, shoddy construction practices by RDS Projects and slack supervision by RBDCK and KITCO, whose head offices are located in Palarivattom, led to the fiasco. Officials and engineers of both agencies had undersigned the drawings and other clauses mentioned in four agreements signed for the flyover construction. This points to connivance among all stakeholders, sources said.

During its fortnight-long inspection of the structure, the VACB had roped in a team of civil engineering experts. The technical findings of the VACB concur with those of an expert team from Chennai IIT and the inspection report of a team from MoRTH in October 2018, the sources said.