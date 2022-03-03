Norms eased for Sabarimala pilgrims, govt. tells HC

Special Correspondent March 03, 2022 19:12 IST

Those who have taken both shots will be allowed darshan

The State Disaster Management Authority has decided to allow pilgrims who have taken both shots of COVID-19 vaccine to have darshan during the ‘Meena masa puja’ from March 8 to March 19 at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, the State government informed the Kerala High Court. The authorities would not insist on RT-PCR-negative certificates. The submission was made by the government pleader when a report by the Sabarimala Special Commissioner seeking to ease restrictions on pilgrims came up for hearing on Thursday. The government pleader also submitted that the State Disaster Management Authority had decided in principle to lift the restrictions on the number of pilgrims allowed to have darshan (now 15,000 a day). Trekking route The government also informed the court that a decision had already been taken to open the Neelimala-Appachimedu trekking route for the Sabarimala pilgrims. Cardiologists, paramedical and supporting staff would be posted at the cardiology centre at Neelimala and Appachimedu, during the temple festival.



