Norms eased for Sabarimala pilgrims, govt. tells HC
Those who have taken both shots will be allowed darshan
The State Disaster Management Authority has decided to allow pilgrims who have taken both shots of COVID-19 vaccine to have darshan during the ‘Meena masa puja’ from March 8 to March 19 at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, the State government informed the Kerala High Court. The authorities would not insist on RT-PCR-negative certificates.
The submission was made by the government pleader when a report by the Sabarimala Special Commissioner seeking to ease restrictions on pilgrims came up for hearing on Thursday.
The government pleader also submitted that the State Disaster Management Authority had decided in principle to lift the restrictions on the number of pilgrims allowed to have darshan (now 15,000 a day).
Trekking route
The government also informed the court that a decision had already been taken to open the Neelimala-Appachimedu trekking route for the Sabarimala pilgrims. Cardiologists, paramedical and supporting staff would be posted at the cardiology centre at Neelimala and Appachimedu, during the temple festival.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.