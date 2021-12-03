Nonagenarian artiste sings for film

Ajay Joseph had nobody else but the name of veteran singer-actor Maradu Joseph to offer when his friend and filmmaker Saheer Ali wanted a voice from the yesteryear for his forthcoming movie “A Dramatic Death”.

The 91-year-old Mr. Joseph, who had a career spanning nearly seven decades in Malayalam theatre, could not say no to the son of his close friend and music director Job Master. “My only request was that Ajay should be satisfied with my rendering and not consider me based on my long career,” he said.

On Friday evening, Ajay recorded the song at a studio near Vazhakkala as his long-cherished wish of working with Mr. Joseph came true. “I had re-worked a famous song Adbhutham Chey Velankanni, Aarogya Mary Amma and Josephettan’s voice was apt for it,” he said. Besides producing music albums, Ajay had composed music for films such as “Kalkandam” and “Anchil Oral Thaskaran”.

Mr. Joseph remarked in a lighter vein that he was still ready to take up further singing and acting assignments despite his age-related ailments. “I had worked with the veterans in Malayalam theatre, including P.J. Antony, Thoppil Bhasi, and N.N. Pillai. As a singer, I had the chance to work with noted music directors like Devarajan and Job Master,” he said.

The veteran artiste recalled that he had the opportunity to play a variety of roles on stage. “My passion for acting and singing will continue till my death,” he said.