Kochi

Non-wearing of masks to invite heavy fine

The city police on Friday embarked on a special awareness-cum-enforcement drive to ensure compliance with the requirement to wear face masks by all those who venture out of homes.

The enforcement is set to be made more stringent from Saturday with steep fines for violators. “We carried out drives as per the directions of Vijay Sakhare, City Police Commissioner. Those found without face masks were given face masks and charged with a petty case under IPC Section 290 (public nuisance). They were also made to pay a fine of ₹200,” said K. Laljy, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ernakulam.

The drive will continue in the coming days with a bigger fine on the offenders.

Coronavirus
