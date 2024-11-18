Non-recyclable waste sent to cement units as RDF for energy recovery

Around 67 tonnes of non-recyclable waste sorted in facilities available with civic bodies and private agencies in Ernakulam have been sent to cement factories as refuse-derived fuel (RDF) for energy recovery, according to official estimates for October 2024.

The quantity of reject waste generated in local bodies and handed over to cement factories is 36 tonnes per day. Around 27 tonnes of waste had been forwarded from the facilities under the Clean Kerala Company daily. Nearly 3.9 tonnes of waste had been processed and sent to cement manufacturing units from private facilities in the district.

The reject waste generated in households and commercial establishments had been sorted at the material collection facilities and resource recovery units managed by local bodies. After segregation, the waste is sent to cement factories for onward utilisation towards energy generation.

The collection process has been spearheaded by volunteers of the Haritha Karma Sena engaged in the doorstep collection of non-biodegradable waste from households, shops and other commercial facilities. Recyclable waste is sent to recycling units while non-recyclable waste is directed to co-processing facilities, including cement plants, as RDF for energy recovery. The non-recyclable waste had been sent to nearly 15 cement factories across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat.