Non-biodegradable waste collection takes a hit amid pandemic crisis

The worsening pandemic crisis has affected the collection and disposal of non-biodegradable waste in local bodies across Ernakulam.

The process has slowed down in nearly 50% of the local bodies after the spike in the number of containment zones since the first week of July.

Nearly 25 local bodies have resumed the activity after being hit by the first phase of the lockdown. The collection of non-biodegradable waste is midway in nearly 30 local bodies, according to Haritha Keralam Mission estimates.

Essential service

Members of the Haritha Kerala Sena, who are entrusted with the collection of non-biodegradable waste, have expressed safety concerns while visiting households in containment zones. The movement of some Green volunteers has also been hit, as they live in containment zones.

Though the authorities had brought them under essential services, Haritha Sena members are facing opposition from their families for exposing themselves to danger.

The situation has prompted the Department of Local Self-Governments to advise all local bodies to ensure that those involved in the waste collection process should be provided with the necessary safety gear and support system. Face shields, masks, and boots have been made mandatory for all Green volunteers. The local bodies can utilise their funds to procure safety systems as per government guidelines.

The department has recommended a concerted effort by local bodies, district administration, Haritha Keralam Mission, Suchitwa Mission, and Clean Kerala Company to implement a well-oiled mechanism for collection and disposal of non-biodegradable waste, including plastic and e-waste.

The district administration had permitted Clean Kerala Company to deploy adequate number of vehicles to collect waste from material collection facilities meant for non-biodegradable waste amid restrictions.

The directive was issued after the department asked all District Collectors to classify waste collection and removal as an essential service and resume operations immediately.

The authorities had directed vehicle owners to transport plastic and other non-biodegradable waste to the godown managed by Clean Kerala Company at Eloor and the Ambalamedu facility of Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Limited.