Non-bailable charges against accused in fake certificate row

June 07, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam Central police have slapped non-bailable charges on a former postgraduate student of Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, after she allegedly submitted a fake experience certificate of having worked in the Department of Malayalam to secure guest faculty appointment at R.G.M. Government Arts and Science College, Attappady.

As per the first information report, a case has been registered against Vidya K. of Thrikkarippur, Kasaragod, under Sections 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), and 471 (using a forged document as a genuine one) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The case is likely to be transferred to the Agali police station, according to the police.

The issue came to light when authorities of the R.G.M. college expressed doubts about the experience certificate submitted by the candidate who completed her postgraduation in Malayalam from Maharaja’s College in 2018. In the fake certificate, the candidate claimed she had worked as guest lecturer at the Department of Malayalam at Maharaja’s College from June 4, 2018 to March 31, 2019 and from June 10, 2020 to March 31, 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

A complaint submitted by Principal V.S Joy on June 5 stated that no guest lecturer was appointed during the period mentioned as there was no vacancy.

The college authorities told the police that she was pursuing postgraduation in the initial time period mentioned in the fake teacher experience certificate. They said they would request the Department of Higher Education to initiate a probe amidst the allegations that she had used the fake certificate to gain guest faculty appointment in other colleges too.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.