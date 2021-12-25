Noise levels near project sites within standard limits, says BPCL

KOCHI

25 December 2021 01:07 IST

Kerala State Pollution Control Board found that the noise level exceeded permissible limits during night hours

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL)-Kochi Refinery has stated that the overall noise levels in and around its projects are well within the standard limits.

“Good sound engineering practices have been incorporated in the design to limit noise level at the refinery boundary. Equipment selection has been done taking into consideration restricting noise levels to acceptable limits,” said George Thomas, General Manager (PR and Admin), in a communication.

The sound monitoring conducted by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) in 10 residential areas close to the company based on a directive by the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal had found that the noise level exceeded the permissible limits during night hours.

Stating that none of the measurements by the board had proved that the industry exceeded the permissible limits for an industrial zone, the company representative said BPCL had conducted a survey on noise pollution by a third party approved by the board in various residential zones in and around Kochi. The base noise level in residential zones is itself high due to rapid urbanisation and development. Noise level in most of the residential zones exceeded the prescribed statutory limits within the residential area itself, the company claimed.

The company alleged that there was a concerted effort by different landowners’ groups to force BPCL to acquire around 600 acres of land in the neighbourhood at a high cost under the guise of pollution issues. Repeated complaints are being given to the board and other statutory bodies by these groups, according to the release.