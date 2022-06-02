Nod sought for contempt proceedings against Bhagyalakshmi

A petition has been filed before the Advocate General seeking sanction to initiate contempt of court proceedings against dubbing artiste K. Bhagyalakshmi for her alleged contemptuous remarks against the judiciary.

The petition was moved by Dhanil, a lawyer.

At a public function held in Thrissur, Ms. Bhagyalakshmihad reportedly said that the real verdict in the actor assault case had already been finalised and all that remained was pronouncement of it. According to the petition, the statement amounted to contempt of court.