Nod for temple fireworks

The Kerala High Court has directed the Ernakulam District Collector to permit fireworks display at Puthiyakavu Bhagavathy temple, Thripunithura, in a limited way. The temple authorities can conduct fireworks using 5,000 locally made firecrackers (olappadakkam).
The court issued the order on a petition filed by the Devaswom authorities.
Earlier, the Collector had denied permission for fireworks at the temple.
The Collector was told to ensure that fireworks are conducted in accordance with the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation guidelines.
