Nod for overbridge project

KOCHI

14 June 2021 22:16 IST

The Cheranalloor-Eloor-Chauka overbridge has received administrative and technical sanction.

The bridge, which will be built at a cost of ₹11.70 crore, will be completed by re-tendering the pending work. Land totalling 49.50 acres will be acquired for the purpose in Eloor, Varapuzha and Cheranalloor villages.

A sum of ₹5 crore would be set apart to acquire land, a press release said.

Advertising

Advertising