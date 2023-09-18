Nod for new bridge gives fresh hope to commuters in Thripunithura

September 18, 2023 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST

Commuters to the city from Thripunithura can breathe a sigh of relief with the State government according administrative sanction for a bridge to replace the old Iron Bridge in the town. The dilapidated condition of the old Iron Bridge had forced the Public Works department to declare the bridge out of bounds even for three-wheelers.

The bridge was initially closed in March 2019 and since then residents’ associations and prominent citizens have called for an immediate solution to the problem of commuting between Thripunithura and Kochi city. The new bridge will open up a third road to the neighbouring city for commuters from Poonithura and its neighbourhoods, said Roy Thekkan, president of Mukkottil Temple Road Residents’ Association, Poonithura. He said that the residents’ association had played a big role in getting administrative sanction for the new bridge. Chairperson of Thripunithura Municipality Rema Santhosh said that Revenue and Public works department officials had jointly visited the site of the bridge as a preliminary step. She said land for the project would have to be acquired. Once completed, the proposed new bridge will help ease the woes of commuters.

According to Mr. Thekkan, around 60 cents will have to be acquired for the bridge and approach road. Land has to be acquired in Poonithura and Nadama villages. Land acquisition has been completed before the technical sanction for the project is received.

The municipal chairperson said that the new bridge would cost around ₹31 crore as per the present project report.

The bridge will have a total length of 126 metres, including approach roads and a width of 11 metres. The bridge will also have 5.5-metre clearance from the waterbody to allow boats to pass under it, said Mr. Thekkan. He said that the people of the area using the Iron Bridge had appealed to the authorities earlier to allow at least autorickshaws to use the bridge. However, the authorities had sited the condition of the bridge to allow only two-wheelers on it.