Nod for more self-financing courses under MGU

11 November 2020 18:32 IST

Higher Education dept. sanctions nearly 50 programmes

The Higher Education Department has sanctioned nearly 50 self-financing courses in unaided colleges under the Mahatma Gandhi University for the academic year 2020-21.

The department has also given its nod for starting additional batches in three self-financing colleges in the new academic year. Some of the areas in which the new self-financing undergraduate and postgraduate courses have been sanctioned include Cinema and Television; Geology; Multimedia; Co-operation; Psychology; Finance and Taxation; Fashion Technology; Food Technology and Quality Assurance; Cyber Forensics and Visual Communication.

The other new courses under the self-financing mode include English Literature, Communication and Journalism; Economics; Social Work; Animation and Graphics; Apparel and Fashion Technology; Artificial Intelligence; and Hotel Management. The additional batches were sanctioned for courses including Bachelor of Computer Applications and Bachelor of Business Administration.

The go ahead for new self-financing courses was given on the condition that the managements concerned will submit the documents to prove that their institutions have adequate infrastructure, human and physical capabilities to conduct the courses as required by the government. The educational agency has to set apart 50% of the seats of the course to be filled up by the government or such authority as determined by it on the basis of merit and reservation policies prescribed. The remaining 50% of the seats can be filled up by the management on the basis of merit.

The educational agency should collect the fee determined by the government for each course. It should institute adequate number of scholarships on merit-cum-means basis for students. The managements must publish details related to their governance, admission, fee, courses, results, teaching and other staff on the college website.

The no-objection certificate issued by the Higher Education Department will be valid up to the end of the academic year 2020-21. It will be renewed subject to the compliance of the conditions published by the government. The colleges have to get accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council by 2022.