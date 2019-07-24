Nod for land acquisition for metro station

The Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval for acquiring land for the construction of an elevated station of Kochi Metro at Vadakkekotta and for the development of the station premises.
The nod is for acquiring 0.9675 hectares of land, an official release from the Chief Minister’s office said. The government had recently accorded administrative sanction for extending Phase 1B of the Kochi Metro Rail from Ernakulam SN Junction to the Thripunithura railway station.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor