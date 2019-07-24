Nod for land acquisition for metro station

The Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval for acquiring land for the construction of an elevated station of Kochi Metro at Vadakkekotta and for the development of the station premises.

The nod is for acquiring 0.9675 hectares of land, an official release from the Chief Minister’s office said. The government had recently accorded administrative sanction for extending Phase 1B of the Kochi Metro Rail from Ernakulam SN Junction to the Thripunithura railway station.