Nod for cath lab, CT scan facilities at Thrikkakara cooperative hospital

November 27, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The Thrikkakara Municipal Cooperative Hospital, the district’s best known endeavour under the People’s Plan Campaign, has nearly wiped out losses and recorded a net profit of over ₹3 crore during 2022-23. The general body meeting of the hospital held on Sunday unanimously approved the accounts and gave nod for projects for a cath lab and CT scan facilities.

Hospital president M.P. Sukumaran Nair said the institution recorded a revenue of ₹18 crore in the last financial year and a net profit of ₹3 crore.

The hospital expects a turnover of ₹36.4 crore during 2024-25. The hospital board also decided to approach the National Cooperative Development Corporation and NABARD for loans to execute a few expansion plans. The hospital will also broaden its membership to expand capital base for future development activities.

The accumulated losses of the hospital — ₹3.26 crore — have now been brought down to ₹8.41 lakh. The hospital also achieved a turnover of ₹9.25 crore in the first seven months of the current financial year.

The hospital, envisaged as a people’s alternative to conventional medical facilities and steeped in the ideals of good health through healthy environment and food and preventive action, will enter its 25th year of service in 2024-25.

The hospital management is panning to expand facilities and establish a critical care and trauma unit, and urology and pulmonology departments.