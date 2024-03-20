Nod for biomining at dumping site of Muvattupuzha municipality

March 20, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - KOCHI

A solution to the long-pending problem of heaps of waste lying at the dumping site of the Muvattupuzha municipality at Valakuzhi has emerged, with the government sanctioning ₹10.8 crore for biomining under the Kerala Solid Waste Management Project aided by the World Bank.

The Valakuzhi dumping yard is among the 20 legacy waste dumping sites identified by the government in the first phase of biomining to be executed by a Nagpur-based firm at a total cost of ₹95.2 crore. Waste dumping started at the site spread over 4.5 acres in 1965. It had turned into a mountain of waste over the last five-and-a-half decades, causing health and environmental hazards in the nearby wards. Several incidents of fire were reported at the site, especially during the summer season. The spread of smoke had triggered respiratory and other ailments among people residing in the nearby wards.

“The process of implementing biomining has started, with the government signing an agreement with a private partner. Biomining of the legacy waste will be carried out as per the Central Pollution Control Board guidelines,” said P.P. Eldhose, municipal chairman.

As much as 44,589.18 metric tonnes of waste will be biomined, and the land will be retrieved. As per official estimates, the site has an estimate legacy waste of 31,995 cubic metres above the ground level and 55,905 cubic metres below the ground level. Biomining is expected to be completed in six months.

Mr. Eldhose said elaborate arrangements would be made to ensure the smooth completion of the work. “We will take care not to cause hardships to the public. Necessary precautionary measures will be taken, including spraying of water at regular intervals to check the spread of pollutants,” he added.

Food waste will be turned into manure before distributing it to farmers. Non-biodegradable waste will be segregated and handed over to agencies involved in its proper disposal. There will be no dumping of waste at the site after biomining as the authorities plan to roll out a modern processing mechanism.

