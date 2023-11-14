Nod for ₹50-crore proposal to renovate Aluva market

November 14, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The State government has given in-principle approval to a proposal for the renovation of the Aluva market, which has been in a dilapidated state for at least a decade.

The sorry state of the market became a major talking point drawing severe criticism after it emerged that a five-year-old migrant girl, who was abducted from her rented house at Choornikkara near Aluva town on the evening of July 28, was raped and murdered in the market.

The proposal worth ₹50 crore received the in-principle approval of the State government at a meeting of the Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation (KSCADC) held earlier this month. The Aluva municipality had drawn up a detailed project report with technical assistance from the KSCADC.

“The proposal will now be forwarded to the Central government for approval for potential funding under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana. The project cost will be shared between Central and State governments in the ratio of 60:40. Besides, the Aluva municipality has agreed to contribute ₹5 crore for the project,” said KSCADC sources.

A decade ago, the municipality had drawn up a proposal worth ₹10 crore for the renovation of the market, and the work was also tendered. “It was stalled after a contractor petitioned the government demanding that his bid be considered. It eventually went into litigation, and it dragged on. By the time it was settled, the contractor who had won the work demanded that either the estimate be revised or he be allowed to quit. He eventually quit, and the project got stalled. Our new proposal is for setting up a market of international standards,” said M.O. John, municipal chairperson.

Market’s security

The municipality is also set to implement a ₹18-lakh project for the security of the market and access control. “The plan is to fence the market campus to prevent unrestrained access and light up the area so that miscreants do not make it a safe haven using the cover of darkness,” said Mr. John.