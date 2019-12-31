NOC for Maradu flat demolition issued

Stage has been set for bringing down the Maradu flats through controlled implosion with the District Collector issuing No Objection Certificate (NOC) on Monday for demolishing the structures.

Now, the two agencies selected for the demolition job will have to apply to the Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives for using the explosives. Clearance will be issued for using the explosives after looking into the Standard Operation Procedure prepared by the agencies for the job, the calculation of the quantity of explosives required and the technical capability of the demolition team. “Once cleared, the explosive materials that are stored at the high-security centres in Angamaly and Muvattupuzha will be brought to the site in special vehicles and loaded to the buildings,” said R. Venugopal, Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives.

On Monday, 550 kg of explosives were brought and stored in the high-security storage facility. There would be round-the-clock security cover for the units holding the materials. More quantities were expected to reach Kochi in the coming days, he said.

The explosive experts and government officials holding the responsibility of demotion will inspect Alfa Serene apartment on Tuesday to evaluate the pre-blasting preparatory works. The demolition of the four apartments has been scheduled for January 11 and 12.