Kochi

Nobel laureate to deliver Cusat lecture

Nobel laureate Donna Strickland will virtually take part in the silver jubilee celebrations of Cusat’s International School of Photonics on Thursday. Dr. Strickland, Professor of Physics in Canada, will deliver a lecture on “From non-linear optics to high intensity laser physics” at 7.30 p.m.

A note from the school said there would be an international conference featuring academics from around the world from February 27 on the recent trends in photonics as part of the silver jubilee celebrations.

At the inaugural, held on Zoom, Pramod Gopinath, Director, International School of Photonics, Cusat, will welcome Dr. Strickland and Vice Chancellor K.N. Madhusoodanan will introduce the speaker.

