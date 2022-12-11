No worries about LDF trying to woo League, says Sudhakaran

December 11, 2022 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leadership has clearly answered the question whether it wants to change its political alliance and there is no worry in the United Democratic Front (UDF) about the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] trying to ‘woo’ the League, K. Sudhakaran, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president has said.

“Though there are signs that the LDF is attracted to the League, love really starts when both parties are in love with each other,” he said on Sunday. He was speaking to reporters after the installation of new Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) president Aloysius Xavier here at a party function at the DCC office.

Mr. Sudhakaran said CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan appeared to be trying to woo the League. The CPI(M) leader had said on Saturday that the IUML’s support to a Bill to remove the Governor as the Chancellor of universities could change the coalition politics in Kerala.

The reorganisation of the Congress party would be completed within three months, he said. The party’s leadership positions at various levels would be reshuffled in keeping with the assessment of the present leadership. Those active would be retained and those who had not worked well would be removed from the party’s leadership positions, he added.

Mr. Sudhakaran also said that there was no spat with Shashi Tharoor, MP. There was a framework within which Congress workers and leaders were expected to function. These issues had been discussed with Mr. Tharoor in Delhi.

The Congress leader said that the UDF planned to launch a series of protests against the rampant rise in the price of essential commodities, including rice, and against the widespread use of narcotics in society.

He said that while the price of items such as rice was on the rise, the produce in the State was not being procured. Paddy was being washed away in rains in Kuttanad. The farmers were not getting remunerative prices for the agricultural produce, he added.

Intoxicating substances were being sold under the leadership of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI). Statewide protests would be organised against the use of these substances.