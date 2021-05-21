No vaccination till Monday

KOCHI

21 May 2021 22:30 IST

Registration for jabs shifted back fully online

Since stock of the two vaccines has depleted in Ernakulam, no vaccination centres will function till Monday. Vaccination sessions were not conducted on Friday either and only few centres were operational on Thursday.

The system has been shifted back online entirely now, said Dr. M. G. Sivadas, nodal officer for immunisation. For a few weeks, online slot bookings had been suspended in the district to facilitate administration of the second dose, since several beneficiaries were due to take the second shot.

Now, walk-in registrations will not be permitted and prior slot booking will be necessary for both first and second doses.

On whether the district administration was making any efforts to make registration and online slot reservation more accessible to people who might not be able to use online facilities, Dr. Sivadas said that the onus was on the local bodies to help people register for vaccination.

Mobile units had been operating for a few weeks to provide doses to people who cannot make it to centres, including people in homes for the elderly. But the working of these units had been suspended since vaccination was now being administered only after prior booking. Private hospitals had also not been permitted to conduct home visits for vaccination.

Additional doses allocated by the Union government were expected to arrive in the district on Saturday. So far, in the 18 to 45 age category, applications were received from 8,000 people with specific co-morbidities, Dr. Sivadas said.

So far, a total of 9.62 lakh doses of the two vaccines have been administered in the district, going by the daily vaccination bulletin released by the State Health Department. Of the 11.76 lakh people over the age of 45, a total of 6.06 lakh people have taken the first dose and 1.21 lakh have taken the second dose, which means that 20% of the population in this age category is fully vaccinated. Going by the bulletin, 3,742 people in the 18 to 44 age category have taken the first dose. The district has a population of 14.70 lakh in the 18 to 44 age bracket. A total of 120 permanent vaccination centres have been readied at government facilities.